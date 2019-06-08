GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash Tuesday morning involving three vehicles in Gregg County.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash around 6:42 a.m. on State Spur 502 just south of FM 1844, one mile north of Longview.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, the report revealed the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonota, Jennifer Rana Phillips, 42, of Diana was traveling south on State Spur 502 ahead of a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Christopher Allen Jaynes, 36, of Ore City.

Jaynes failed to control his speed and struck the Hyundai on its back left. The impact caused the Ford to roll onto its left side into the center lane where it was struck by a 2020 Kia Sorenta driven by Donna Kinsella, 59, of Gaithersburg, MD, who was traveling north in the center lane preparing to make a left turn onto FM-1884.

DPS says Jaynes was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jameson.

There were no reports of Phillips suffering any injuries.

Kinsella was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.