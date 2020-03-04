CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to the wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 347, approximately four miles south of Jacksonville.

According to the investigators preliminary report, the driver of a motorcycle, identified as Bruce Craig Crocket, 57, of Jacksonville, was traveling north on FM 347 and entered a curve at an unsafe speed.

DPS says the motorcycle crossed over the center stripe and into the southbound lane where it struck a southbound pickup truck driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez, 66, of Jacksonville.

Judge Brenda Dominy pronounced Crocket dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Jacksonville funeral home. Ramirez was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.