DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway.

Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hannah failed to control his vehicle's speed and struck Singh's vehicle, DPS said. Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.