DPS: 1 killed after SUV hydroplanes, crashes into tree in Smith County

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:40 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 20, about four miles northwest of Winona.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, 36, of Irving, was traveling west on I-20 in the outside lane when the vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway to the north. DPS says the SUV then went into a side-skid before crashing into a tree.