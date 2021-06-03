DPS: 182 bundles of cocaine worth $3.3M recovered after crash

The driver later turned himself in to the Starr County Sheriff's Office and is facing drug possession charges.

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — One person has been arrested following a traffic stop which led to the discovery of a massive amount of cocaine.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found three burlap sacks holding a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV. The drugs weighed an estimated 182 pounds and have a street value of more $3.3 million.