UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a Monday afternoon Upshur County crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 54, just east of Gilmer.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as James Allen Sinclair, 67, of Gilmer, and his passenger, Barbara Jenkins Sinclair, 90, of Gilmer, were traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 1650 and stopped at the intersection of SH-154 East.

At the same time, the driver of a semi, identified as Ricky Carrol Nash, 55, of Hallsville, and his passenger Nerlyn Nash, 36, of Hallsville, were traveling east on SH-154.

DPS says Sinclair "failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of the truck." The semi then struck the SUV on the driver’s side.

James Sinclair was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Gilmer funeral home. Barbara Sinclair was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Rick Nash was treated and released. Nerlyn Nash was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.