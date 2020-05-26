SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a Saturday night crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, atoun 10:40 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 East, about four miles southeast of Lindale.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates Joshua Britt Quinn, 19, of Fairfield, was traveling east on I-20 when the vehicle, for an unknown reason, ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

Quinn and his passenger, identified as Jerrell Bryan Daniel, 51, of Van, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were taken to a Lindal funeral home.

The crash remains under investigation.