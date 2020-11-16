DPS: 2 taken to hospital after crash involving Central ISD school bus

The school bus driver was identified as Lauren Curry, 28, of Pollok. Curry was not injured during the crash.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a Monday morning involving a school bus in Angelina County.

According to DPS, the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7 a.m., a Central ISD school bus was facing east on Thigpen Road at the intersection of U.S. 69.

"The bus driver failed to yield right of way from the stop sign and was struck on the left side by a southbound pickup as it attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 69," DPS said in a statement.

At the time of the crash there were 28 passengers, eight of which reported minor injuries and were not taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Stephen Corbeil, 74, also of Pollok. Corbeil and a passenger were both taken to a Lufkin hospital.