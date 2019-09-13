RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed following a two-vehicle crash in Rains County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash around 12:12 p.m. on State Highway 276 in East Tawakoni.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a 1999 Nissan Maxima, Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32, of Lone Oak was traveling eastbound on SH-276, for a yet to be determined reason, drove on the wrong side of the roadway and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west.

DPS has identified the driver of the Ford as Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point. His passenger was identified as Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point.

DPS says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.