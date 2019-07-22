GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Three Longivew residents are behind bars after officials seized 158 grams of methamphetamine during a July 18 traffic stop.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., on Thursday, a trooper pulled over a passenger car on Farm-to-Market Road 1845 in Gregg County for a traffic violation.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted after DPS says the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. During the search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered a zipped bag containing methamphetamine in the front seat passenger area. Officials also found three glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a portable digital scale.

The driver, identified as Cory Peele, 39, and passenger Melody Hawthorne, 44, both of Longview, were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance, penalty group one more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Another passenger, David Jowers, 33, also of Longview was arrested on a felony evading warrant out of Gregg County.

The suspects were booked into the Gregg County Jail.