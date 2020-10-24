DPS: 71-year-old Tyler man dies after vehicle hits concrete barrier, tree

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:50 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 20, just west of Lindale.

LINDALE, Texas — A Tyler man is dead following a Friday evening crash.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a van, identified as James Carney Pillow, 71, was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of I-20 when the vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier, crossed both eastbound lanes, left the road and hit a tree.

Pillow was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Lindale funeral home.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.