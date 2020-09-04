ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested four suspects Thursday in Angelina County who were allegedly involved in a shooting at Greens Point Mall in Houston.

According to DPS, investigators in Houston told DPS to be on the lookout for a Gray 2016 Chevrolet that was connected to the shooting.

A trooper in Angelina County spotted the vehicle on US 59 and stopped it at Daniel McCall Driver and Southwood Drive. Lufkin police assisted in the stop.

DPS says the four suspects, all males, were taken to the Angelina County Jail. Officers found a firearm and drugs whole processing the vehicle.

DPS did not identify any of the four suspects.