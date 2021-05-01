DPS asking for information after Center man killed by vehicle in Nacogdoches County

The vehicle possibly involved in this crash is believed to be an older model Cadillac or Buick passenger car.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a crash that resulted in a pedestrian death early Saturday morning on SH 7, about two miles east of Nacogdoches. The driver has not been found.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 1:25 a.m., a pedestrian was reportedly struck in the westbound lanes of SH 7. The driver that struck the pedestrian failed to stop at the scene of the crash and has not been located.

The pedestrian is identified as 60-year-old Charles Chandler from Center. Chandler was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace.

Investigators are requesting anyone with any information in regards to this crash to please contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at (936)- 699-7340.