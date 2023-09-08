Texas DPS cancelling most driver license appointments until 11 a.m. on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling driver license appointments until 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
The only offices that will be open with regular business hours today are:
- Garland Mega Center
- Fort Worth Mega Center
- Carrollton Mega Center
Customers are expected to be notified of these cancellations through email or phone and will be granted priority rebooking.
DPS is working on fixing this issue which is related to the driver license system upgrade that began over the Labor Day weekend.