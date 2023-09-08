Texas DPS cancelling most driver license appointments until 11 a.m. on Friday

Customers are expected to be notified of these cancellations through email or phone and will be granted priority rebooking.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling driver license appointments until 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

The only offices that will be open with regular business hours today are:

Garland Mega Center

Fort Worth Mega Center

Carrollton Mega Center

Customers are expected to be notified of these cancellations through email or phone and will be granted priority rebooking.