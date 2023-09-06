Texas Department of Safety cancels all driver license appointments for September 6

The cancellation comes after ongoing updates to the driver license system.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is cancelling all driver license appointments for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The upgrade will be impacting all driver license services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This will also impact offices across the state, as well as online services.

Customers will be notified of the cancellation through an email or phone number used when creating their appointment.