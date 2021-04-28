DPS confirms one dead after crash on HWY 110 in Smith County

No reports have been given on what caused the wreck.

TYLER, Texas — The Department of Public Safety has confirmed one fatality in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 110 in Smith County.

The wreck happened before 6:00 p.m. near Meadow Cemetery Road, between Shiloh Road and Grande Blvd, just south of the Trane plant.

Intial reports say that the wreck involved a silver Volkswagen Jetta and a dark grey Honda Civic, each with only one driver involved. The investigators have yet to release any reports on the cause of the wreck.

Emergency personnel on the scene says one victim was given CPR.

One driver was taken to a local hospital. The other was pronounced dead at the scene by Lindale Judge Mitch Shamburger.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.