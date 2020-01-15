ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old San Augustine woman was taken by helicopter to the hospital after being hit by a car.

The crash happened on State Highway 63 in Angelina County, east of Farm-to-Market Road 2743, at about 12:15 p.m.

According to DPS, a 2000 Honda driven by 23-year-old Destiny Husband was traveling west on SH 63 when a construction worker stepped into the lane and was hit by the car.

The worker, identified as 21-year-old Savannah Lee, was not directing traffic at the time of crash.

Lee was taken to a Lufkin-area hospital and later taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital.

Husband received minor injuries as a result of the crash.