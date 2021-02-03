DPS: East Texas man killed after losing control of vehicle, hitting Peterbilt truck

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on State Highway 19, just south of Emory.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, identified as Jose Manuel Rico, of Scurry, was traveling north on SH 19. At the same time, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500, identified as Jacob Casson Cooper, 20, was traveling south on the same roadway before losing control of the vehicle and traveling into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Peterbilt.