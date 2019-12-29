LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department and DPS troopers arrested a man who allegedly stole a car and attempted flee from officers.

According to DPS, at about 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a call to assist the LPD in catching a suspect who had stolen a 2004 Hyundai. The car was reported stolen out of Gladewater.

About 20 minutes later, troopers arrested 29-year-old Preston Ryan Bradford without incident at Highway 80 and West Loop 281. DPS says there were no injuries.

Bradford was booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of evasion and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $40,000.