RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas DPS, around 8:49 a.m. on Friday, June 5, troopers responded to the crash on Farm-to-Market 782, northwest of Tatum.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeff David Modisette, 53, of Henderson, was traveling east on County Road 2177.

DPS says Modisette was approaching the intersection of FM-782 where he disregarded the stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum, who was traveling south on FM-782.

Modisette was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Cindy Redman and taken to Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Warran was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.