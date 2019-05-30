VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 two miles north of Canton.

According to DPS, crews responded to the scene at about 1:43 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2011 Buick Enclave, Nicholas Stone Richardson, 19, of Como was traveling south on SH-19 behind a 2016 Mack garbage truck driven by Mark Anderson, 61, of Tyler.

DPS says the garbage truck made a stop due to a stopped school bus ahead on the roadway which was letting students off. When the driver of the Enclave for an unknown reason, failed to slow and struck the back of the garbage truck.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

SH 19 was among the roadways temporarily closed Wednesday due to storm debris.