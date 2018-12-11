SMITH COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a child who was killed in a wreck on Loop 49 Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary crash report indicates around 1:00 p.m., the driver of a GMC Denali, Valerie Miller, 34, of Arp, and four juveniles were traveling westbound on Loop 49 when Miller, for an unknown reason, crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic striking a Ford Escape driven by William Pritchard, 29, of Tyler.

Pritchard, Miller and three juveniles, ages 4, 8 and 10, were taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

A 9-year-old child, identified as Leah Miller, also of Arp, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

DPS reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

