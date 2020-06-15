RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified a man killed in a Rusk County crash on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash around 5:50 a.m. on State Highway 322, about five miles south of Lakeport.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez, 31, of Longview, was traveling north on SH 322 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, and went into a ditch where it then struck a culvert and overturned.

Escamilla-Rodriguez was pronounced at the scene and his body was taken to Henderson funeral home.

THe investigation is ongoing.