SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to DPS, around 10:36 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on County Road 285, east of Tyler.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2008 Ford F-250, Eric Golembeck, 43, of Tyler was traveling east on CR 285 towing a utility trailer when it began to sway and collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Shane Simmons, 56, of Whitehouse, who was traveling west on the same roadway.

Simmons was dead at the scene.

DPS says passenger in Simmons vehicle was identified as Dolores Weiss, 65, of Tyler.

No injuries were reported for both Weiss nor Golembeck.

The crash remains under investigation.