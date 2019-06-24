SMITH COUNTY, Texas —

A Marshall woman is dead following a one-vehicle wreck in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, around 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Highway 271, about four miles southeast of Winona.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of an SUV, identified as Sherri Estelle Oney, 33, of Marshall, was traveling north on HWY 271 and was approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light.

DPS says Oney took "evasive action" and struck a concrete barrier. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.