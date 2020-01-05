HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims involved in a fatal crash on Thursday night.

According to DPS, officials responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1999 and Farm-to-Market Road 9 in Harrison County.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom, and his passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack, were traveling north on FM 9. At that same time, the driver of a motorcycle, identified as Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport, and his passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, also of Shreveport, were traveling east on FM 1999.

DPS says Martin entered the roadway of FM 1999, failing to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the pickup, ejecting both riders. Another vehicle, driven by Hannah Marter, 21, of Ashley, Arkansas, was traveling westbound on FM 1999 and struck the ejected riders.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Marshall funeral home. Phillips was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.