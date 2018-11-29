SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities in Shelby County are searching for a Center man who allegedly opened fire on a state trooper.

According to DPS, a trooper attempted to stop a Cadillac SUV on FM 699 for a traffic violation on FM 699 at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, later identified at 28-year-old Antonio Aguilar of Center,.

DPS says Auguilar fled the trooper, stopping briefly near Joaquin, where he let out two passengers. The passengers were later detained. Afterward, he continued to lead the pursuing DPS trooper vehicle on a chase.

Auguilar allegedly stopped and backed into the patrol vehicle, where the trooper fired at Auguilar. The suspect grabbed a rifle and fired back at the trooper hitting the windshield of the trooper's vehicle. The troop was uninjured.

Afterward, Auguilar fled the scene in his vehicle.

DPS later identified Auguilar. A judge issued a warrant for attempted capital murder with a $5 million bond.

Auguilar is a Hispanic male who is about 5'10'' and weights about 180 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Auguilar is urged to call 9-1-1 or DPS Lufkin Communications at 936-699-7340.

© 2018 KYTX