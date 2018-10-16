A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 leaves three people dead Monday morning.

According to a preliminary crash investigation, the operator of a 2017 International Truck- tractor towing a semi-trailer was legally parked on the westbound shoulder of I-20 near mile marker 557. A jeep traveling westbound on I-20 driven by Chelsey Elizabeth Brewer, 36 of Grand Prairie drifted on to the shoulder of the roadway striking the parked truck and semi-trailer.

Brewer was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Two 16-year-old passengers in the Jeep were pronounced dead on the scene.

The operator of the truck, who was asleep in the sleeper cab, was not injured.

