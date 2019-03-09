VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a semi on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 6 p.m., 5:55 troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-20, about two miles west of Canton.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a car, identified as Elizabeth Leigh Lindsey, 29, of Canton, was traveling east on I-20 in the inside lane when, for an unknown reason, she drifted into the center median, overcorrected to the right and struck an 18-wheeler.

The contact caused the Lindsey's vehicle to flip several times, ejecting her. Lindsey was flown to a Tyler hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi, identified as Gary Lee Hoggard, 30, of Gladwin, Michigan, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.