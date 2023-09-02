DPS increases enforcement for Labor Day holiday weekend

“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing enforcement for the Labor Day holiday and encouraging everyone to drive safely.

In an effort to reduce crashes, the Texas Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols from Sept. 1, through midnight Sept. 4, looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Do your part by paying attention to the road, put your phone down, buckle up, slow down and obey all traffic laws, so that we can end the summer on a safe note.”