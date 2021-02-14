DPS: Multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers reported on I-20 in Smith County

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: TxDot has now closed I-20 in both directions from US 69 to FM 14 in Smith County with multiple vehicles stranded, including several 18 wheelers.

"DPS said trucks are not able to make the hilly areas of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties and wants motorists to avoid the area," TxDOT said in a press release. "Motorists are urged to stay home."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers blocking both east and westbound lanes on Interstate 20 near mile marker 557 (Jim Hogg Road exit).

