SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49, just south of Highway 64 West in Smith County.

According to DPS, at least one person has been killed.

DPS says the roadway has been closed as emergency crews work to secure and clear the scene.

Traffic is being rerouted and motorist are urged to avoid the area.

