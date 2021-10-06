DPS on scene of multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in Van Zandt County

According to DPS, the wreck occurred on Highway 64 E., just east of Canton.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Van Zandt County.

Canton ISD bus No. 31 was the school bus involved in the crash, but no students were injured. Students are being moved to another bus that will take them to school.

Minor injuries have been reported from others involved in the crash and drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.