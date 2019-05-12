HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Harrison County.

According to CBS19's news partner the Marshall News Messenger, the shooting happened in the 600 block of South Allen Street Thursday.

The paper reports 31-year-old Demetrius “Mechie” Williams died at the scene.

According to the paper, the Harrison County Sherriff's Office says deputies arrived at the location around 11 a.m. to execute a drug-related search warrant.

HCSO confirmed to the paper that Williams was the person of interest in the search warrant. However, Williams allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

DPS says the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.