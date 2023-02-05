FAA: 4 minor injuries reported after crash near Gladewater Municipal Airport

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLADEWATER, Texas — Four people came out of a single-engine plane crash near Gladewater Municipal Airport with minor injuries Sunday, a report from the Federal Aviation Administration showed.

The plane went down in a pond half a mile short of the runway at the Gladewater Municipal Airport on Carter Road just off of Highway 271, the FAA said.

Four people, including a flight crew member and three passengers, left the plane with only minor injuries, according to FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. NTSB is in charge of the investigation.