SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released more information on a wreck that killed a 2019 Nacogdoches High School graduate and her mother.

On Sunday, around 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 20, just east of Winona.

RELATED: Nacogdoches ISD announces passing of 2019 graduate

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a 2014 Ford F-150, identified as Ross Tyler Campbell, 21, of Olla, LA, was traveling eastbound on I-20 and failed to see traffic slowing ahead.

Campbell's truck collided with a 2019 Chevrolet TRAX, driven by Dale John Bellard Jr., 44, of Nacogdoches, who’s vehicle then struck a 2013 Audi 6PL, driven by Donald Edward Tiller, 51, of Ft. Worth.

As a result of the crash, Dale was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable. Dominic James-Armon Sellers, 21, also of Nacogdoches, who was a passenger in Dale's vehicle is in critical condition at a local medical center.

Quondaila Christine Bellard, 40, and Elyssa Arlene Bellard, 18, both of Nacogdoches, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were also passenger's in Dale's vehicle. Elyssa was a 2019 graduate of Nacogdoches ISD.

Donald and Ross were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.