DPS reports fewer DWI's, fatalities in 2020, but parks seeing more drownings

With bars closed due to COVID-19, are holiday weekends on Texas roads or in state parks any safer?

BELL COUNTY, Texas — With Texas bars closed and restaurants with limited capacity after orders from Governor Greg Abbott, people have found other ways to enjoy holiday weekends. But has that made the summer any safer?

"With the bars shut down, we definitely noticed a decrease in DWIs," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said. "Approximately a 60 to 70 percent drop in DWIs initially since march as compared to the year prior."

Washko said people will still drink at home and in local restaurants, so the problem is not completely solved, but they have also seen progress with more people designating drivers or using ride-sharing.

"We are seeing a lot more voluntary compliance where we are stopping people who have a designated driver with intoxicated people in it," Washko said. "That's what we like to see, people playing it safe and celebrating the last weekend of the holidays."

Washko said there is generally an uptick in fatal crashes on holiday weekends as well, but he had no reports of those crashes in Bell County between Friday and Sunday.

This does not mean Central Texas has been safer across the board, however. The Army Corps of Engineers reports local lake parks have seen, on average, 50 percent more traffic in 2020. More people in the water has led to more drownings.

"It really picked up. When we saw larger numbers of people coming to the lake, unfortunately, water-related fatalities did increase.One is too many," Park Ranger Todd Spivey said.

Spivey told 6 News there have been nine water-related deaths between Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake in 2020. Seven were confirmed as drownings and the other two were related to medical issues the victim experienced in the water. Spivey said it was far from the norm.

"That's a very unusual number. It's higher than most years," Spivey said.

Spivey said there are several things people can do to be safer in the water. Patrons should drink several bottles of water for each alcoholic drink they consume before swimming, as alcohol dehydrates the body. He also highly recommended swimming with a partner so there is someone nearby that can offer help if needed. Those out in the deep water should always some sort of flotation device to stay as safe as possible.

"I can't emphasize it enough. Wear a life jacket," Spivey said.