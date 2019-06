GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.

According to DPS, the four-vehicle wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at the 594 mile marker.

The roadway is blocked at this time and motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.