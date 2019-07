VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is alerting drivers of snarled traffic on Interstate 20 affecting two East Texas counties.

According to DPS, a rollover crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20, near mile marker 541, in Van Zandt County.

The wreck has backed traffic up in one lane all the way to Smith County.

Details concerning injuries are unknown, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.