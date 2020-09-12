DPS searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who fled during traffic stop in Gregg County

He is believed to in route to the Tyler area.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to DPS, at about 11:43 a.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup on SH 42 north of I-20 in Gregg County.

The driver, identified as Bodrick Ryder, 36, was wanted for multiple felony warrants including a felony parole violation. Ryder fled from troopers and was later seen at around 6:15 p.m. at a convenience store located at SH 42 and FM 1252. When Kilgore police arrived, the Ryder fled once again.

Ryder is described as 6' 3" and weighs 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark color pants.

DPS says he is considered to be armed and dangerous. The public is advised to not approach this individual.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.