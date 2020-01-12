DPS seeks information on fatal hit-and-run on SH 198 in Van Zandt County

The crash occurred on Nov. 28 on SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, identified as Steven Lynn Chambless.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., on SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435.

Preliminary investigation indicates Steven Chambless was walking north on SH 198 when he was struck, based on evidence at the scene, by a 2008 Toyota Camry, unknown color. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and Chambless died at the scene.

Officials say the vehicle may have sustained damage to its front, hood and possibly windshield.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees or wrecker services, that has information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS, through the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.