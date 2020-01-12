x
DPS seeks information on fatal hit-and-run on SH 198 in Van Zandt County

The crash occurred on Nov. 28 on SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435.
Credit: DPS

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, identified as Steven Lynn Chambless.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., on SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435. 

Preliminary investigation indicates Steven Chambless was walking north on SH 198 when he was struck, based on evidence at the scene, by a 2008 Toyota Camry, unknown color. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and Chambless died at the scene.

Credit: DPS

Officials say the vehicle may have sustained damage to its front, hood and possibly windshield.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees or wrecker services, that has information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS, through the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133. 

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. 