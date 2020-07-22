DPS seeking information regarding fatal Upshur County hit-and-run crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers in Upshur County are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on July 17.
According to DPS, the crash occurred around 11:22 a.m. on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 N. in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer.
The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.
The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health in Tyler where he later died.
DPS would like the public’s help in identifying the individuals and vehicle shown above.
Anyone with information can contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.