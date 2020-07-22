DPS seeking information regarding fatal Upshur County hit-and-run crash

Anyone with information can contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers in Upshur County are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on July 17.

According to DPS, the crash occurred around 11:22 a.m. on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 N. in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where it was struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health in Tyler where he later died.

DPS would like the public’s help in identifying the individuals and vehicle shown above.