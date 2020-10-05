LUFKIN, Texas — A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was injured in an accident Saturday night in Angelina County.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on State Highway 94 near Lufkin.

According to DPS, the trooper was outside of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Another vehicle struck the trooper, though DPS says the vehicle tried to reduce its speed before the crash happened. The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital. The trooper has non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.