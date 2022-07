Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said traffic lanes in the area remain blocked off while officials respond to the crash.

TYLER, Texas — Five people are confirmed dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Smith County early Friday morning.

DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road 48 and Highway 110 North in Tyler.

Dark said that motorists should avoid the area and more information will be released as it becomes available.