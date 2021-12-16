DPS, Tyler Police remove four-month-old in "imminent danger" from two suspects with outstanding warrants

DFPS has taken custody of the child until civil proceedings can take place.

TYLER, Texas — On Dec. 15, the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with other law enforcement agencies, worked to save a four-month-old girl who was believed to be in imminent danger.

DPS, along with the East Texas Anti-Gang center, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in locating two suspects who were wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Garret Rey Garcia, 28, and Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, were in possession of the four-month-old. The girl's relationship to the two, if any, is unclear.

Law enforcement believed the child to be in imminent danger.

Tyler Police located Garcia and Clegg at an address on Pebblecreek Drive in Tyler, Texas.

Investigators responded to the address and were given access to the residence by the homeowner. Garcia barricaded himself and the infant in a bedroom. Tyler Police were able to negotiate with Garcia, and both he and Clegg were taken into custody.

Another occupant of the residence, Valerie Grunden, was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Smith County.

DFPS has taken custody of the child until civil proceedings can take place.