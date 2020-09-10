DPS: Upshur County man reported missing by family found dead after vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on State Highway 300 (Gilmer Road), approximately four miles north of Longview.

The investigator's report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Steven Earl Montgomery, 55, of Big Sandy, was traveling southeast on SH 300 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, and entered the eastside ditch where it struck a group of trees and overturned.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Gilmer funeral home.

Montgomery was reported missing on October 7, and was last seen by his family leaving his residence for work around 5:15 a.m.

A land owner discovered the crash on the following day and notified emergency personnel.