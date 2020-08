The driver has not been identified at this time.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash Saturday on State Highway 154 in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crew working on SH 154 just outside Harleton found a 2009 Volvo T5 in a heavy brush.

Troopers determined the driver of the Volvo crashed after they lost control of the car and hit several trees. The driver was killed in the crash.