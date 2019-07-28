JACKSONVILLE, Texas — More than 100 people attended the unveiling of a new historical marker dedicated to the Fred Douglass School in Jacksonville.

Alumni were thrilled to know their school would not be forgotten.

"I've traveled quite a bit and I see the markers and I always stop to read them and never thought about, 'Well, why can't we do that?'" said alumna Oscar Faye Branch Williams.

Many though getting a historical marker was far-fetched, but they went ahead and applied to see if they could defy the odds.

The idea came about during their 2017 class reunion and, despite having to jump through a few hoops, their application was approved.

"I never thought I'd see a historical marker here on this site," said incoming Fred Douglass Alumni Association president James E. Brown.

Alumni from all different generations spoke about their time at Fred Douglass, and how the school and faculty affected their lives.

"We had a tough road ahead being where we were and when we attended high school but in the end, you can look over and see the people we have here in all branches and all fields and they do great things," said Brown.

The Fred Douglass School was used until 1970, the time of integration. It burned down nine years later.

The property the school once say on has since been turned into Lincoln Park.

Brown says he now hopes to have an annual event to honor the school.

"The property that was once labeled a vacant field will again become something that we are proud of," explained Brown.

Besides telling stories about their days at Fred Douglass, the alumni capped off the event by belting out their school song with enormous Dragon pride.