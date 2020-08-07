DREAM 'JAWB' ALERT: Get paid $1,000 to watch Shark Week

Shark Week has been a celebrated week for 32 years, and every year its pool of fans only seems to grow.

US Direct will pay someone $1,000 to watch Shark Week!

When Jaws came out in 1975, the world went into a fear-induced panic over the blood-thirsty, boat-circling monsters that are sharks. BuT, the release of “Baby Shark” undid all of that.

Suddenly, sharks were cute, smiley, and pink, and toddlers everywhere begged their parents to play the jingle on repeat.

No matter your opinion on sharks, one thing is for sure: they’re fascinating and polarizing. So much so that the Discovery Channel devotes a week of programming to them every year: Shark Week.

To celebrate Shark Week, US Direct will fork over $1,000 to one brave soul willing to watch every single minute of 2020 Shark Week.

"We don’t care if you love lemon sharks more than hammerheads or sand sharks more than a hopeful vegetarian great white named Bruce—over at USDirect.com, we’re not shark-biased," the company said in a statement.