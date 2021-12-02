DRESSING FOR THE WEATHER: Chilly vs. Cold vs. Extreme Cold

The National Weather Service and CBS19 have compiled a list of freezing fashion ahead of the harsh winter weather.

TYLER, Texas — With the rare extreme cold snap setting in around East Texas, it's important to know how to dress for the weather.

WHEN IT'S CHILLY OUTSIDE:

Upper-body clothing - Top and jacket/coat (2 layers)

- Top and jacket/coat (2 layers) Lower-body clothing - Pants

- Pants Shoes - Warm and waterproof

WHEN IT'S COLD OUTSIDE:

Upper-body clothing - 2 tops and jacket/coat (3 layers)

- 2 tops and jacket/coat (3 layers) Lower-body clothing - Pants or 2 pairs of pants (1-2 layers)

- Pants or 2 pairs of pants (1-2 layers) Head - Warm hat

- Warm hat Hands - Gloves

- Gloves Shoes - Waterproof boots

WHEN IT'S EXTREMELY COLD OUTSIDE:

Upper-body clothing - 2-3 tops (insulating) and a heavy coat (3+ layers)

- 2-3 tops (insulating) and a heavy coat (3+ layers) Lower-body clothing - More than two pairs of pants (2+ layers)

- More than two pairs of pants (2+ layers) Head - Warm hat

- Warm hat Face - Facemask

- Facemask Hands - Gloves

- Gloves Shoes - Waterproof boots