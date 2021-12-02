DRESSING FOR THE WEATHER: Chilly vs. Cold vs. Extreme Cold

TYLER, Texas — With the rare extreme cold snap setting in around East Texas, it's important to know how to dress for the weather.
The National Weather Service and CBS19 have compiled a list of freezing fashion ahead of the harsh winter weather.
WHEN IT'S CHILLY OUTSIDE:
- Upper-body clothing - Top and jacket/coat (2 layers)
- Lower-body clothing - Pants
- Shoes - Warm and waterproof
WHEN IT'S COLD OUTSIDE:
- Upper-body clothing - 2 tops and jacket/coat (3 layers)
- Lower-body clothing - Pants or 2 pairs of pants (1-2 layers)
- Head - Warm hat
- Hands - Gloves
- Shoes - Waterproof boots
WHEN IT'S EXTREMELY COLD OUTSIDE:
- Upper-body clothing - 2-3 tops (insulating) and a heavy coat (3+ layers)
- Lower-body clothing - More than two pairs of pants (2+ layers)
- Head - Warm hat
- Face - Facemask
- Hands - Gloves
- Shoes - Waterproof boots
The best thing to do in the extreme cold is to limit your outside exposure as much as possible to avoid the dangerously low temperatures.